H&M takes 20% off layering essentials for winter w/ jackets, vests, sweaters & more from $14

H&M takes 20% off layering essentials for the entire family including jackets, sweaters, pants, vests and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $40 or more. The men’s Lightweight Down Bomber Jacket is very on-trend for this season and its lightweight material can be worn all-year round. It’s packable for trips and available in two color options. It’s also a great option to have during spring runs or after workouts. This jacket is on sale for $79, which is $20 off the original rate and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from H&M’s sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Utility Jacket $48 (Orig. $60)
- Padded Nylon Jacket $48 (Orig. $60)
- Lightweight Down Bomber $79 (Orig. $99)
- Wool-Blend Padded Vest $40 (Orig. $50)
- Hooded Sports Shirt $32 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Pile-Lined Parka $48 (Orig. $60)
- Cable-Knit Sweater $40 (Orig. $50)
- Off-the-Shoulder Top $14 (Orig. $18)
- Textured-Knit Cardigan $32 (Orig. $40)
- Double-breasted Jacket $32 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
