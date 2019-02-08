Today’s Ryobi, DEWALT and RIGID tool sale at Home Depot has deals from $26

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off nailers, compressors and various other accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless 2-tool Drill and Nailer Kit for $179. That’s good for at least $30 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. If you’re into DIY projects, this kit is sure to get the job done. It includes both a nailer and drill, along with two batteries and a wall charger. Includes a three-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

While we’re talking nailers, consider picking up the 65-foot retractable air hose reel for $60 in today’s sale to complete your setup. That’s good for $30 off the usual rate and the best we can find. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ryobi 18V Nailer/Drill kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Brad Nailer, (2) 1.3 Ah Batteries, and Charger. This kit houses the perfect combination of essential tools for DIYers. It includes a drill/driver and an 18-Gauge brad nailer with AirStrike technology for cordless convenience that eliminates the need for a compressor and bulky air hose. Backed by the RYOBI 3-year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this two-tool combo kit includes a drill/driver, an 18-Gauge brad nailer, two 18-Volt ONE+ 1.3 Ah compact lithium-ion batteries, a dual chemistry charger which charges the included batteries in as little as one hour, belt clips, a double-ended bit, sample nails, and an operator’s manuals.

