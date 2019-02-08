Lucky Brand takes an extra 40% to 60% off clearance styles from $27 to refresh your closet

Lucky Brand offers an extra 40% to 60% off clearance styles including denim, outerwear and shoes. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Snow Heather Thermal Shirt is a great layering piece to wear under vests, jackets or on its own. It’s currently on sale for $30, which is 50% off the original rate. Style this shirt with the Puffer Vest for a casual and stylish look. Even better, this vest is on sale for $56, which is down from its original price of $169.
The most notable deals for men include:
- 410 Athletic Slim Jeans $66 (Orig. $129)
- Snow Heather Thermal $30 (Orig. $60)
- Hooded Parka Jacket $60 (Orig. $199)
- Puffer Vest $56 (Orig. $169)
- Shearless Fleece Full Zip Mockneck $33 (Orig. $90)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Bell Sleeve Ruffle Henley $27 (Orig. $50)
- Blanket Stich Cardigan $54 (Orig. $99)
- Rubee Bootie $66 (Orig. $119)
- Long Cardigan $51 (Orig. $90)
- Sherpa Jacket $54 (Orig. $99)
