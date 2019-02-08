Load up on MyProtein Impact Whey while the price is right: 11-lbs. for $47 (Reg. $90)

MyProtein is now offering 11 lbs. of its popular Impact Whey Protein for $47 shipped. Simply choose a flavor that has an 11-lb. option (most of them) and apply code VIP47 at checkout. Regularly up to $90 or so, you’re saving more than $42 today. This is slightly below our previous mention and the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from thousands, along with the solid reviews we are also getting free shipping with today’s code so it might be a good idea to stock up. More details below.
Impact Whey Protein:
Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals.
Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Protein has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.