Load up on MyProtein Impact Whey while the price is right: 11-lbs. for $47 (Reg. $90)

- Feb. 8th 2019 3:38 pm ET

0

MyProtein is now offering 11 lbs. of its popular Impact Whey Protein for $47 shipped. Simply choose a flavor that has an 11-lb. option (most of them) and apply code VIP47 at checkout. Regularly up to $90 or so, you’re saving more than $42 today. This is slightly below our previous mention and the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from thousands, along with the solid reviews we are also getting free shipping with today’s code so it might be a good idea to stock up. More details below.

For more workout-related deals be sure our visit our Sports/Fitness Guide. If you’re looking for a vegetarian-based protein solution, we recommend the Vega options. It is a little bit more expensive than MyProtein, but you’re also getting an entirely plant-based protein.

Impact Whey Protein:

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals.

Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Protein has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

