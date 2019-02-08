Nordstrom Rack’s Calvin Klein Flash Sale offers deals on underwear, lounge & more from $12

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Calvin Klein Flash Sale with up to 60% off popular underwear, lounge pieces and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s 3-Pack of Boxer Briefs are currently 50% off at just $20. This style has a logo waist band and you can machine wash them for convenience. They’re available in three color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 100 reviews.
For women, the Jogger Pants are very stylish and comfortable for everyday wear. Originally priced at $58, during the sale you can find them marked down to $30. This style is perfect for travel when paired with a denim jacket and sneakers. You could also wear it with the Two-Tone Logo Pullover Hoodie for a fashionable look. Plus, the hoodie is on sale for $33, which is down from its original rate of $59. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Pack of 3 Boxer Briefs $20 (Orig. $40)
- V-Neck Shirt Pack of 4 $22 (Orig. $43)
- Logo Band Sleep Pants $17 (Orig. $42)
- Slim Fit Cotton V-Neck Tee $20 (Orig. $40)
- Comfort Fit Boxer Briefs – Pack of 3 $20 (Orig. $40)
Our top picks for women include:
- Carousel Racerback Bralette $12 (Orig. $24)
- Jogger Pants $30 (Orig. $58)
- Plush Shawl Collar Robe $30 (Orig. $78)
- Assorted Bralettes – Pack of 2 $20 (Orig. $48)
- Henley & Pants 2-Piece Set $30 (Orig. $70)
