Nordstrom Rack’s Calvin Klein Flash Sale offers deals on underwear, lounge & more from $12

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack is having a Calvin Klein Flash Sale with up to 60% off popular underwear, lounge pieces and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s 3-Pack of Boxer Briefs are currently 50% off at just $20. This style has a logo waist band and you can machine wash them for convenience. They’re available in three color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 100 reviews.

For women, the Jogger Pants are very stylish and comfortable for everyday wear. Originally priced at $58, during the sale you can find them marked down to $30. This style is perfect for travel when paired with a denim jacket and sneakers. You could also wear it with the Two-Tone Logo Pullover Hoodie for a fashionable look. Plus, the hoodie is on sale for $33, which is down from its original rate of $59. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: