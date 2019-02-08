Patagonia Web Specials are loaded w/ new items at up to 60% off: stylish jackets, pullovers, more

Gear up with stylish apparel & outerwear thanks to Patagonia’s Web Specials that are up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Orders of $75 or more receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Reversible Bivy Down Vest is a must-have from this sale and it’s marked down to $132. It originally was priced at $189. This vest is a great option for hikes or layering during cool weather, and it’s reversible for versatility. It’s available in an array of color options and its colorblock design is very on-trend for this season.
For women, the Retro Pile Hoody is a cozy essential that can be worn with jeans or leggings alike. It’s on sale for $104, which is down from its original rate of $149. Plus, it features three zippered storage pockets for your phone, keys and more. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tres 3-in-1 Parka $384 (Orig. $549)
- Reversible Bivy Down Vest $132 (Orig. $189)
- Los Gatos Crew Sweatshirt $62 (Orig. $89)
- Zemer Bomber Jacket $125 (Orig. $175)
- Better Sweater Fleece Vest $69 (Orig. $99)
Our top picks for women include:
- Better Sweater Fleece Pullover $69 (Orig. $99)
- Down with It Parka Jacket $209 (Orig. $299)
- Retro Pile Hoody $104 (Orig. $149)
- Los Gatos Bomber Jacket $97 (Orig. $139)
- Nano-Air Jacket $124 (Orig. $249)
