Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 does it all for $300 shipped (Reg. up to $500)

- Feb. 8th 2019 7:48 am ET

$300
0

Samsung offers its 12-inch Chromebook Plus V2 Touchscreen Chromebook for $299.99 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $599 but we’ve more regularly seen it around $500. Our previous mention was $349 back during Black Friday 2018. This full-featured Chromebook offers a 2-in-1 convertible design that weighs just under 3-pounds. Features include a 12-inch display, three USB-C/A ports, 1.5GHz processor and 4GB of RAM. There’s also 32GB worth of on-board SSD in addition to bundled Google Cloud storage. We loved it in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree.

With your savings, be sure to pick up a new USB-C cable for your setup. We recommend Anker’s Powerline+ 6-foot option which is made for transfer speeds of 480 Mb/s with a durable nylon braiding.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Run Google applications for productivity and entertainment with this 12.2-inch Samsung Chromebook Plus hybrid laptop. Its 1920 x 1200 WUXGA touch screen display supports Full HD content, and its Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of RAM let you accomplish daily computing tasks smoothly. Connect next-generation devices to the two USB-C ports of this 64GB Samsung Chromebook Plus hybrid laptop.

$300

Guides

Samsung

Samsung
Chromebook

Chromebook

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp