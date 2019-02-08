Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 does it all for $300 shipped (Reg. up to $500)

Samsung offers its 12-inch Chromebook Plus V2 Touchscreen Chromebook for $299.99 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $599 but we’ve more regularly seen it around $500. Our previous mention was $349 back during Black Friday 2018. This full-featured Chromebook offers a 2-in-1 convertible design that weighs just under 3-pounds. Features include a 12-inch display, three USB-C/A ports, 1.5GHz processor and 4GB of RAM. There’s also 32GB worth of on-board SSD in addition to bundled Google Cloud storage. We loved it in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers largely agree.

With your savings, be sure to pick up a new USB-C cable for your setup. We recommend Anker’s Powerline+ 6-foot option which is made for transfer speeds of 480 Mb/s with a durable nylon braiding.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 features: