Bundle TP-Link’s OnHub Google WiFi Router with WD’s 500GB SSD and save 33%: $120 shipped

Newegg is currently offering the the TP-Link OnHub Google Wi-Fi 802.11ac Router bundled with the WD Blue 500GB 3D NAND Internal Solid State Drive for $119.99 shipped. Normally purchasing both the router and SSD would run you closer to $170, with today’s offer saving you 33% and dropping to one of the best values we’ve seen. For comparison, it’s $28 less than both items’ combined all-time lows. TP-Link’s OnHub carries a 3.9/5 star rating from nearly 600 shoppers while over 1,100 have left 4.6/5 stars on WD’s SSD. Head below for more details.

TP-Link’s OnHub boasts network speeds of up to 1900 Mbps and works with the Google WiFi ecosystem. On the other hand, the included SSD is a fantastic option for upgrading an aging computer.

TP-Link OnHub Google WiFi Router features:

The Google Wifi app guides you through setup, shows you which devices are connected to your network, and offers help if there’s a Wi-Fi slow-down

Searches every five minutes for the least crowded Wi-Fi channel and will switch if it improves your performance

13 high-powered antennas arranged in an innovative circular design provide reliable Wi-Fi coverage in more directions in your home

Prioritizes your favorite device to send more bandwidth where it matters most

WD Blue 500GB SSD features: