Bag a savings of $15 when you grab two Fire TV Stick 4Ks at Amazon: $85 shipped

- Feb. 8th 2019 12:48 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the 2-pack of Fire TV Stick 4Ks for $84.98 shipped. Note: Add two and the discount will take effect during checkout. That’s $15 off what you’d typically spend there and is best price available right now. I recently grabbed one of these for an extra TV in the house, and I must say that if I had to do it all over again, I would likely have bought these over Apple TVs, considering the performance offered by such budget-friendly streamers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t need two? Grabbing a Fire TV Stick 4K with Echo Dot at $80 might be a better option (as long as you don’t mind waiting a couple of weeks for shipment). This is especially true since Amazon allows you to link the devices and use the Echo Dot to control the Fire TV Stick 4K. I have this setup and love using one of my Echo Dots to trigger Plex playback.

Fire TV Stick 4K features:

  • The most powerful 4K streaming media stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming.
  • Launch and control content with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, STARZ, SHOWTIME, or CBS All Access, plus stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb Freedive, and others.
  • Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Experience immersive sound with Dolby Atmos on select Prime Video titles.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Media streamers provide access to TV shows, movies, music, and other content from internet services like Netflix, Hulu, iTunes, Amazon, and others. Many of these players also let you share your own media directly from your smartphone or tablet.
Fire TV

About the Author