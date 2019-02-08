Bag a savings of $15 when you grab two Fire TV Stick 4Ks at Amazon: $85 shipped

Amazon is offering the 2-pack of Fire TV Stick 4Ks for $84.98 shipped. Note: Add two and the discount will take effect during checkout. That’s $15 off what you’d typically spend there and is best price available right now. I recently grabbed one of these for an extra TV in the house, and I must say that if I had to do it all over again, I would likely have bought these over Apple TVs, considering the performance offered by such budget-friendly streamers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t need two? Grabbing a Fire TV Stick 4K with Echo Dot at $80 might be a better option (as long as you don’t mind waiting a couple of weeks for shipment). This is especially true since Amazon allows you to link the devices and use the Echo Dot to control the Fire TV Stick 4K. I have this setup and love using one of my Echo Dots to trigger Plex playback.

