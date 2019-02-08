Vivitek’s 720p Projector puts a 100-inch screen in your pocket: $149 (Refurb, Orig. $400)

BuyDig is offering the refurbished Vivitek Q3 Plus 720p Pocket Projector for $149 shipped when coupon code PROJECT has been applied during checkout. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Customers will receive a 1-year warranty with their purchase. With a 6.9 x 4.0 x 1.1-inch form-factor, this projector is made to fit in pockets, purses, or a backpack. Despite the small size, it’s capable of displaying a 100-inch screen at 720p resolution. Inputs include HDMI, USB, and more. Reviews are still rolling in, but Vivitek projectors are well-rated on Amazon.

Keep things slim and trim with a Cable Matters Retractable HDMI Cable for $11. Truth be told, I own three of these. The main reason is that I hate excess cables so these work well whenever friends come over and need to plug in a PlayStation. I’ve had them for over a year and haven’t experienced a single issue.

Vivitek Qumi Q3 Plus 720p Pocket Projector features: