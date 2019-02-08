VUDU’s movie bundle sale includes the Harry Potter 8-film Collection for $50, more

VUDU has a new sale going this morning focused on movie bundles. Of course, thanks to Movies Anywhere, you’ll be able to easily transfer these films to other services like iTunes. One standout deal is the Harry Potter 8-film Collection for $49.99. For comparison, it usually sells for $80 at competing services and today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Enjoy the entire Harry Pottery collection at the rather affordable price of $6 per film. More deals below.

Other notable deals in this sale include:

Harry Potter 8-Film Collection: