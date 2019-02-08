VUDU’s movie bundle sale includes the Harry Potter 8-film Collection for $50, more

- Feb. 8th 2019 9:15 am ET

0

VUDU has a new sale going this morning focused on movie bundles. Of course, thanks to Movies Anywhere, you’ll be able to easily transfer these films to other services like iTunes. One standout deal is the Harry Potter 8-film Collection for $49.99. For comparison, it usually sells for $80 at competing services and today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Enjoy the entire Harry Pottery collection at the rather affordable price of $6 per film. More deals below.

Other notable deals in this sale include:

Harry Potter 8-Film Collection:

When Harry Potter learns on his eleventh birthday that he is, in fact, a wizard, he is quickly swept up into the spellbinding world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside new best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. He soon discovers, though, that there is a much darker side to the wizarding world than any of them could have imagined.

Guides

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Vudu

Vudu

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp