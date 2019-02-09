Protect gadgets from surges & power disruptions w/ Amazon’s 12-Outlet UPS: $52 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics 12 Outlet 800VA 450W Standby UPS for $51.99 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. I have a total of eight UPS devices in my home. Six of which keep my Wi-Fi up and running during power outages and two others protect and provide backup energy to electronics on my desk and home theater. Rated 4/5 stars.

Can you get by with less ports? If so, have a look at the 6-Outlet version for $34. All ports are protected from surges and three of them sport backup battery support. Like the option above, this one is unsurprisingly one of Amazon’s best-sellers.

AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Standby UPS features: