Protect gadgets from surges & power disruptions w/ Amazon’s 12-Outlet UPS: $52 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics 12 Outlet 800VA 450W Standby UPS for $51.99 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. I have a total of eight UPS devices in my home. Six of which keep my Wi-Fi up and running during power outages and two others protect and provide backup energy to electronics on my desk and home theater. Rated 4/5 stars.
Can you get by with less ports? If so, have a look at the 6-Outlet version for $34. All ports are protected from surges and three of them sport backup battery support. Like the option above, this one is unsurprisingly one of Amazon’s best-sellers.
AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Standby UPS features:
- Power Management software is available for download below
- Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) with 800VA / 450W battery backup; ideal for desktop computers, home networks, IoT devices, and home-entertainment devices
- 12 outlets total (NEMA 5-15R), consisting of 6 surge-protected outlets and 6 surge-protected/battery-backup outlets
- 5-foot cord with NEMA 5-15P right angle and 45-degree offset plug (120V – 50Hz / 60Hz)
- Small compact size for easily integrating into home or office environment