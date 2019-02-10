Best Buy takes up to 40% off select LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft and other sets from $5.50

Best Buy is currently offering a selection of discounted LEGO sets starting at $5.50 with free shipping on orders over $35. You can also opt for in-store pick up to skip the delivery fee. One of our favorite kits in the batch is the Star Wars Ahch-To Island Training for at $17.99. That’s good for a $12 discount from the going rate and is the lowest we’ve seen. For comparison, it’s discounted to $24 at Amazon, though today’s offer is still 25% less. This 241-piece set includes Rey and Luke Skywalker minifigures and most importantly, this is only one of three sets that include the adorable Porg figures. Shop the entire selection here or head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Ahch-To Island Training features:

Witness the origin of a new Jedi with this LEGO Star Wars Ahch-To Island play set. Its lightsaber and training stick elements let Luke Skywalker train Rey, and the buildable hut has kitchen accessories for necessary survival. The porg figure of this 241-piece LEGO Star Wars Ahch-To Island play set watches over the land.