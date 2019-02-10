Save up to 40% on Motorola’s Alexa-enabled Moto X4 Smartphone: 32GB $135 or 64GB $185

B&H is currently offering the Motorola Moto X4 32GB Android Smartphone for $134.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That knocks an additional $15 off the sale price, bringing the savings from today’s offer up to 40% and beating our previous mention by $30. Those in need of more storage can opt for the 64GB model at $184.99 with the on-page coupon. That saves you $75 and is $4 under our last mention. You’ll find both on-sale at Amazon as well, but without the extra $15 coupon savings. Moto X4 features hands-free access to Alexa, a 5.2-inch touchscreen, up to 2TB of microSD expandable memory and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Motorola’s Moto X4 was also just selected as one of the best affordable Android phones you can buy in January. You also won’t want to miss out on our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

A great way to put your savings to work is by taking advantage of the Moto X4’s expandable storage and picking up a 64GB SanDisk card for $16 at Amazon.

