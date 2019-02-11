The Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 4 sports Bluetooth & dual woofers: $100 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

Harmon/Kardon is offering its refurbished Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped. Originally $450, this speaker now fetches $170+ in new condition at retailers like Amazon, is the second best price we have tracked, and a match with our last mention. This speaker packs two woofers and two tweeters that produce stellar audio. Its built-in battery lasts up to eight hours and it even sports a button for activating Siri or Google Assistant. Customers will receive a 1-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A nice alternate to consider would be Bose’s SoundLink Micro for $79. It’s not quite as powerful, but comes in at $20 less than the Onyx Studio 4 above. A portable design and 6-hour battery life will allow you to take it with you to the beach or anywhere else you might be heading.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker features: