Add ambient lighting to any room w/ Lutron’s dimmer switches from $22.50 shipped

Amazon offers the Lutron Maestro C.L Dimmer Switch for Dimmable LED for $23.98 Prime shipped. Regularly $30, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This switch is perfect for your kitchen or dining room to give you ambient lighting for date night and more. Plus, dimmer lights are great when you’re just trying to see at night. Rated 4/5 stars from hundreds.
For a slightly different design, check out the Lutron Diva C.L. Dimmer Switch for $22.74 Prime shipped (Reg. $30). Depending on your interior decor, this could be a great alternative.
Lutron Maestro Dimmer Switch features:
- Tested on 1,000s of bulbs and dozens of brands for flicker-free dimming. For list of recommended bulbs view “Technical Specification” below
- Provides over 250 lighting levels so you can create the perfect light for any activity
- Works with up to 150 Watts of dimmable LED/CFL bulbs or 600 Watts of Incandescent/Halogen bulbs. For list of recommended bulbs, view “Technical Specification” below
- Lutron patented technology to optimize the dim range of your bulb and prevent interference with other dimmers in the home
- Can be used in single-pole or 3-Way/multi-location dimming applications (up to 10 locations, Maestro companion dimmer MA-RR-XX required)
- Easy-to-operate tap switch turns lights on/off to favorite light level. Rocker dims and brightens. Advanced programming settings for features such as customizable delayed-fade-to off
