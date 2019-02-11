Marmot’s discounting hundreds of winter items at up to 50% off + free shipping

Marmot is offering up to 50% off its winter styles, for a limited time only. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free expedited shipping. Stay warm in cold weather with the Featherless Jacket for men that’s on sale for $105, which is $70 off the original rate. It’s available in five color options and its quilted detailing is very stylish for this season. It also features a packable design that stores into its own pocket. This is great for traveling or storing in your vehicle during non-use. Plus, its down material will keep you warm during winter adventures. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: