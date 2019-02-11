Be ready for weekend projects w/ PORTER-CABLE’s 15A circular saw: $30 (Reg. $50)

Feb. 11th 2019

Amazon offers the PORTER-CABLE 7-1/4-inch 15-Amp Corded Circular Saw with Steel Shoe for $29.98 shipped. Also at Lowe’s. Regularly $50, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Weekend warriors will find this circular saw a must-have in their tool shed as it’s perfect for building decks, fences, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up a 50-Foot AmazonBasics 16/3 Vinyl Outdoor Extension Cord for $17 Prime shipped. It’ll make sure that your saw reaches anywhere you need and is perfect for outdoor projects.

PORTER-CABLE Circular Saw features:

  • 15 amp motor running at 5,500 RPM provides power and speed through applications
  • Steel shoe with optimum line of sight provides accurate cuts and durable construction
  • Spindle lock and depth adjustment for quick adjustments on the job
  • Only 9.5 lbs, with Aux handle, provide comfort and clear line of sight
