Sleep comfortably with the AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress for as low as $144 shipped

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics 10-inch Memory Foam Mattress for as low as $144 shipped for the twin size, a drop from its original $160. The queen size is priced at $207 after originally being price at $230, while the king is now $270, which is down from its regular rate of $300. That’s an Amazon low for all sizes, too. This mattress was designed with three foam layers that offer support and softness. It also features breathable holes for comfort and coolness throughout the night. The Amazon choice mattress is rated 4.1/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress features:

Twin-size memory-foam mattress with 3 foam layers for optimal softness and support

Plush Feel: Top memory-foam layer is designed to provide a soft texture to sleep on (3-5 firmness on a scale of 10) while providing adequate support for any sleeping position

Circulating airflow thanks to breathable holes in the 2nd layer of foam and by the wavy surface of the 3rd layer of foam

Safe, durable design includes CertiPUR-US Certified foam and an Oeko-Tex Certified top fabric that’s both soft and strong