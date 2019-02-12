ComiXology takes up to 66% off 2018’s best-sellers + Valentine’s Day-themed comics from $1

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, ComiXology is discounting a selection of love-themed Marvel digital titles starting at $1. All of the issues you pick up will become permanent additions to your collection and most are down to some of the best prices we’ve seen. One standout is Deadpool Vol. 5: Wedding of Deadpool at $3.99. Good for a $6 discount, that’s a new low for the digital release. This title follows Deadpool as he balances married life with his usual antics. Head below for more top picks and additional digital comic deals.

ComiXology is also taking up to 60% off a selection of 2018’s releases with deals from under $1. This is a great chance to catch up on any graphic novels or collections that rose in popularity last year.

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings. And you’ll definitely want to check out the latest comic and manga releases.

Other top picks include:

