Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mugs are nearly 40% off: 2-pack for $17 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of stainless steel Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug (16 oz, stainless steel and matte black) for $17.29. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walgreens. Regularly up to $28 or so, this is the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. It is also one of the lowest rates we have found on any of the color options for these 2-packs. Along with a stainless steel build, these travel mugs are top-rack dishwasher safe, 100% BPA-free and can keep your beverages hot for 5 hours or cold for 12. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

As popular as the Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop travel mugs are, you might want to hit up this morning’s Gold Box water bottle sale for options starting from just $8 Prime shipped. We also still have the Takeya Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle at just $14 Prime shipped, but clearly the Gold Box sale and today’s Contigo option are a better value.

