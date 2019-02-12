Dyson’s eBay store offers an extra 20% off fans, vacuums and more w/ deals from $128

The official Dyson eBay Store is now offering an additional 20% off a selection of its new and refurbished vacuums, fans and more. Use code JUST4DYSON at checkout to redeem the discount (maximum $100 discount) and free shipping. The Dyson eBay store has always been a great place to purchase its normally pricey home gear at a discount, but it rarely gets much better than an extra 20% off. Head below for some of our top picks and over to our Home Goods Guide for even more options.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Top Picks from the Sale:
- AM08 Bladeless Pedestal Fan $200 (Reg. up to $300)
- Refurb AM07 Tower Fan $128 (Orig. $400)
- V7 Animal Pro Cordless Vac $256 (Reg. $320+)
- Refurb Supersonic Hair Dryer $225 (Orig. $400)
- And many more…
We also have a great deal running on the Bissell Cordless Multi Reach Stick Vacuum at $99 (50% off) and much more right here including cookware, blenders, shavers and water bottles.
Dyson AM08 Bladeless Pedestal Fan:
The Dyson Cool Fan provides fast, whole room, high velocity air to cool in summer. It uses Air Multiplier technology to amplify surrounding air to produce powerful airflow for whole room cooling. There are no blades – just an uninterrupted stream of smooth air. Air Multiplier technology draws in surrounding air and amplifies it for an uninterrupted stream of smooth air. Tip-over automatic cut out and no fast-spinning blades. Precise control, Sleep timer setting, variable airflow control- all from the remote control. Acoustically engineered for night-long comfort. Awarded the Quiet Mark by the Noise Abatement Society.