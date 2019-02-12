The Bissell Cordless Multi Reach Stick Vacuum is half-off at Walmart, now $99

Walmart offers the Bissell Multi Reach Stick Vacuum for $99 shipped. Other retailers, such as Wayfair and Best Buy, charge the list price of $200. This is the best deal we could find. This cordless vac can run for up to 20 minutes on a single charge. It also converts to a hand vac for those hard-to-reach places. With its front-facing LED lights, you’ll never miss another speck of dust again. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you don’t mind cords, the Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum is only $24 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This 3-in-1 vac only weighs three pounds. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Bissell Multi Reach Stick Vacuum features: