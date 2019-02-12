The Bissell Cordless Multi Reach Stick Vacuum is half-off at Walmart, now $99

Walmart offers the Bissell Multi Reach Stick Vacuum for $99 shipped. Other retailers, such as Wayfair and Best Buy, charge the list price of $200. This is the best deal we could find. This cordless vac can run for up to 20 minutes on a single charge. It also converts to a hand vac for those hard-to-reach places. With its front-facing LED lights, you’ll never miss another speck of dust again. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
If you don’t mind cords, the Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum is only $24 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This 3-in-1 vac only weighs three pounds. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Bissell Multi Reach Stick Vacuum features:
Combining powerful performance and lightweight versatility for total home cleaning. As a powerful stick vacuum, the motorized brush roll and suction power cleans carpets and bare floors with ease. The highly versatile unit features removable hand vacuum allowing you to easily spot clean above floors while you vacuum. The lightweight and maneuverable motor-in-hand design makes it easy to handle and control.