Eddie Bauer’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $15 shipped

Eddie Bauer’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes 40% off everything sitewide, including outerwear, gear, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Even better, receive free shipping on all orders. The Stowaway Packable 20L Daypack is $15, which is 50% off its original rate. This daypack is great for hikes, travel, workouts and more. It features a lightweight design, cushioned shoulder straps, and storage for a 15-inch MacBook.┬áPlus, it’s available in an array of colors. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 150 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: