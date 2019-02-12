If you’ve been sneaker shopping lately, you’ve probably noticed all of the patterned options that are very popular this year. From leopard, camouflage, florals and stripes, there is an array of options to make a statement while at the gym. Head below to find our top picks for this booming trend from brands like Nike, Brooks and APL.

APL

Animal print is a very on-trend piece to have in your wardrobe for spring. Get moving with the APL Phantom Cheetah Running Shoes, which are a must-have and feature faux fur on the exterior. These patterned sneakers not only look really cool, but were designed for support and comfort. Features include a sock-like fit, arch support and a cushioned insole to help with all of your workouts or everyday walks. These shoes are also available in a cream/gold speckled pattern and are priced at $200.

For men, APL also has a patterned option with an ombre knit that starts black and fades to white. Its woven knit was designed to be breathable when your workouts warm up and it was inspired by the shape of a feather to promote your natural movements. Even better, it is currently on sale for $69 at Lululemon, which is down from its original $160 price tag.

Brooks

Another on-trend print this season is camouflage and the Brooks Ghost 11 Running Shoes feature a subtle and stylish combination. These shoes provide a cushioned and flexible design that were made to go mile after mile. I personally love Brooks running shoes and have found they provide the most support. The Ghost 11 Shoes in this print are priced at $120.

Nike

Nike has jumped on the bandwagon with the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Sneaker featuring camouflage detailing on the heels. This sneaker is great for running with a mesh build and achilles support with every step. Plus, if you’re looking for a more casual option the Odyssey React Flyknit also features a camouflage design and can be worn for workouts or casual outings. Both shoes are priced at $120.

For women, the Zoom Fly SP Running Shoes feature a floral design on the one side and stripes on the other. This style will standout with any workout outfit. Includes a foam bottom, cushioned collar and insole, as well as a flexible design. Priced at $160, the Zoom Fly Sneakers will be a go-to during your spring workouts.

Which style of patterned sneakers were your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.