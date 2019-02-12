Philips Hue Dimmer Switch brings physical control to your smart bulbs at $20 (20% off, All-time low)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch for $19.79 Prime shipped. Those without Prime can score free delivery on orders over $25. Normally selling for $25 at retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot, that’s good for an over 20% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. If you picked up a Hue starter set and want to bring physical controls back into the picture, this is a must with four programmable buttons. Plus, it’s battery powered and works with the rest of your HomeKit devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 280 shoppers

If you’re looking for other ways to expand your smart home, these are our favorite remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more.

Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch features:

The Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch allows you to control your Philips Hue smart lights from the comfort of your couch or bed. The battery-powered Wireless Hue Dimmer Switch with Remote smoothly adjusts the intensity and color of your Philips Hue smart bulbs, and switches them on and off

When using your Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Philips Hue Smart Bulbs, you can use the on-button to switch between 4 light recipes without the Philips Hue app, or use the Philips Hue app to configure your 4 favorite scenes hue ecosystem. This is the perfect way to personalize your smart home

Control up to 50 lights using the Philips Hue hub, or use the Dimmer switch without the Philips Hue Hub to control up to 10 smart lights.