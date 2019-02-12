Begin a podcasting, voiceover, or YouTube career w/ Samson’s Q2U USB bundle: $70 ($115+ value)

- Feb. 12th 2019 3:09 pm ET

B&H Photo is offering the Samson Q2U Recording & Podcasting Kit with Microphone, Crane Arm, Cables, and Straps for $69.95 shipped. Normally, the microphone is $60, the boom arm is closer to $25, and the headphones are $30 to start. If you add everything together here, it’s a great starter kit for any podcasting career. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly option, Amazon’s #1 best-selling model is just $30 shipped. It’s rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 1,000 shoppers and would be a great beginning point for any podcaster or voiceover artist, though you’re losing out on the benefits of the included headphones and other accessories above.

Samson Q2U Podcasting Kit features:

  • For Podcasting, Live Sound & Recording
  • Dynamic Mic, Cardioid Polar Pattern
  • USB Compatible with Mac, Windows, iPad
  • XLR Output for Mixer/PA System
  • Closed-Back Studio Monitor Headphones
  • Spring-Loaded Suspension Arm
  • Height Adjustable
  • USB Extension Cable
  • Set of Touch Fastener Straps
  • Includes USB & XLR Cables + Windscreen
