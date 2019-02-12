Samsonite’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes up to 50% off luggage & sets from $80

Samsonite takes up to 50% off a selection of luggage, sets, duffels and more with code PRESIDENT during its Presidents’ Day Sale. Eligible items are marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The Centric 3-Piece Set is on sale for $408, which is $332 off the original rate. This set is perfect for family vacations to pack for everyone with its spacious interior. Plus, its hard-shell exterior will help to protect your items as well as its TSA lock. It’s available in six color options and spinner wheels will get you to your destination in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Samsonite include:
- 2 Piece Spinner Set $130 (Orig. $260)
- Novus 25-inch Spinner $120 (Orig. $240)
- Pivot 29-inch Spinner $140 (Orig. $280)
- E-Volve DLX 3-Piece Set $360 (Orig. $720)
- Novaire 28-inch Spinner $240 (Orig. $400)
- Centric 3 Piece Set $408 (Orig. $740)
- Flexis Travel Duffel $80 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
