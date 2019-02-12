Save nearly $150 on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro in all sizes, colors from $500

Amazon offers Apple’s previous generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi for $499.99 shipped. Each capacity is available in various colors. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for $149 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Features include a 10.5-inch Retina display, Touch ID, 12MP camera and more. Up to 10 hours of battery life keeps the content flowing all day long.

Put your savings to work and grab some added protection. We recommend this JETech Smart Case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. It’s available in various colors and offers all the usual wake and sleep functionality. You can also take your creativity to the next-level with an Apple Pencil.

