Starbucks Rewards Members can now enjoy 60-days of Spotify Premium for FREE ($20 Value)

Starbucks Rewards Members can now score 60 days of Spotify Premium for FREE. If you’re not already a rewards member, it’s free to sign up. In order to lock in today’s offer you’ll need to head to this landing page and redeem the promotion. Normally, enjoying a month of the service would run you $10, with this promotion saving you $20. After the 60 days are over, your membership will auto renew. Head below for the terms and conditions.
Terms and conditions:
Offers only available to users who haven’t tried Spotify Premium. Supplies limited. Stars will be awarded during the Offer period or until 74,215 Offers have been redeemed. Once you redeem your Spotify Premium trial, Spotify will send an email to your registered email address in 3 days with your Star Code and instructions on how to retrieve your Stars.