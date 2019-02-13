Keep reading at the beach w/ an Amazon Kindle Voyage: $130 Prime shipped ($70 off)

Woot is offering the Kindle Voyage Wi-Fi E-Reader for $129.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. Note: This device is actually 3G capable, but won’t work in North America so it is listed as Wi-Fi only. Although Voyage is now discontinued, it was one of Amazon’s high-end Kindle devices that originallu sold for $200. Today’s deal has only been beaten once and is the best price we can find right now. If you like to read or would like to delve in, grabbing a Kindle is arguably the best way to go. An e-ink display means that you won’t have to squint when in bright areas or even at the beach in direct sunlight. Battery life lasts up to six weeks when reading 30 minutes each day. Rated 4.1/5 stars from nearly 14,000 Amazon shoppers.

Alternatively, you can opt for a Kindle Paperwhite at $100. Fair warning, if you prefer higher-quality materials, you’ll be downgrading from a magnesium exterior to plastic. On the bright side, you’ll gain a waterproof device that sports 8GB of storage.

Kindle Voyage Wi-Fi E-Reader features: