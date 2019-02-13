Anker iPhone X and 8/7/Plus cases for $4 in a variety of styles

Anker’s Amazon storefront is offering a number of iPhone cases for sale today at $3.99 each when promo code ANKERP399 is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available with Prime; otherwise, you’ll need to include today’s purchase in an order over $25. Each case typically sells for $8 or more with many of these offers being a match of our previous mention. Rated 4+ stars across the board. Head below for all of the deals.
iPhone X
- Breeze Case Soft TPU Cover Shell Black
- Breeze Case Soft TPU Cover Shell Golden + Black
- Shield Case Soft TPU Cover Black
- Silicone Case Shockproof with Soft Microfiber Cushion Pink
- Touch Case Matte Finish Cover Shell Skin Black
- Ice Case Hard Back Black
- Shield+ Case Dual Layer Black
iPhone 8/7 Plus
- Breeze Case Soft TPU Cover Shell Military-Grade Black
- Ice Case Semi-Transparent Hard Back and Soft Bumper Black
- Rise Case Hybrid Heavy-Duty with 360° Rotating Kickstand Black/Red