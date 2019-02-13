Get a game of Rummy or Euchre started w/ two decks of Bicycle Playing Cards for $3 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the 2-Pack of Bicycle Poker Size Playing Cards for $3.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is within 30 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. Shake up one of your evenings by grabbing a deck of cards instead of turning on the TV. In addition to playing cards with friends lately, I’ve also gotten out Smallworld and Near and Far. Doing this has been a much needed change of pace. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For those times when you aren’t up for cards, a high-quality iOS game can be a wonderful alternative. If you haven’t already, you should grab Transistor for $1. We posted this deal yesterday and considering that it has been on my wishlist for quite some time, I quickly added it to my library.

2-Pack of Bicycle Poker Size Playing Cards features: