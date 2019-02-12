The sci-fi RPG Transistor just hit its all-time low on iOS/Apple TV: $1 (Reg. $5)

The highly-rated sci-fi RPG Transistor hands you an “extraordinary weapon of unknown origin as you fight through a stunning futuristic city.” The regularly $5 game (originally $10), really only went on sale a few times last year, but is now down to just $1. In fact, this is the lowest price have ever tracked on the App Store. From the creators of Bastion, this one features strategic combat, some interesting end-game content and you can play it on all your iOS devices as well as Apple TV. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 gamers all-time. More details below.

If Transistor is little too action focused for you, we also have a fantastic deal running on the Shadowmatic iOS puzzler. If you’re looking for productivity apps, the latest BundleHunt Mac App bundle starts at $5 with your choice of 45 titles.

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Transistor: $1 (Reg. $5)

Transistor :