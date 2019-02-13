Bosch’s Oscillating Saw MultiTool Kit includes 32 accessories at $169 (Save $30, All-time low)

- Feb. 13th 2019 2:09 pm ET

Get this deal
$200 $169
0

Amazon is currently offering the Bosch Oscillating Saw MultiTool Kit for $169 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate, beats the previous price drop by $12 and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Home Depot has it on sale for $179. Included alongside the saw is an assortment of 32 accessories and a carrying case. Bosch’s oscillating saw is a versatile option to add to your arsenal of tools and excels at flush-cutting, plunge-cutting, sanding, grinding and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 120 customers.

Bosch Oscillating Saw MultiTool Kit features:

  • Multi-tool versatility accomplish flush-cutting, plunge-cutting, sanding, grinding and many other tasks
  • Flush cutting ideal for flush cuts such as doorjambs cuts using various plunge or segment blades
  • Dynamic accessory range utilizes all Starlock and StarlockPlus accessories
  • Constant response circuitry maintains the desired speed under load
  • Variable-speed dial match speed from 8,000 to 20,000 SPM to application for outstanding results
  • Compact build reaches into corners and other tight spaces
  • Ergonomic design only 3.3 lbs. with a small grip diameter, for user comfort
  • Rugged construction for robust durability and minimal tool vibration
  • LED light for illumination in dark work areas

Get this deal
$200 $169

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Bosch

Bosch

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go