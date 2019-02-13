Bosch’s Oscillating Saw MultiTool Kit includes 32 accessories at $169 (Save $30, All-time low)

Amazon is currently offering the Bosch Oscillating Saw MultiTool Kit for $169 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate, beats the previous price drop by $12 and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Home Depot has it on sale for $179. Included alongside the saw is an assortment of 32 accessories and a carrying case. Bosch’s oscillating saw is a versatile option to add to your arsenal of tools and excels at flush-cutting, plunge-cutting, sanding, grinding and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 120 customers.
Bosch Oscillating Saw MultiTool Kit features:
- Multi-tool versatility accomplish flush-cutting, plunge-cutting, sanding, grinding and many other tasks
- Flush cutting ideal for flush cuts such as doorjambs cuts using various plunge or segment blades
- Dynamic accessory range utilizes all Starlock and StarlockPlus accessories
- Constant response circuitry maintains the desired speed under load
- Variable-speed dial match speed from 8,000 to 20,000 SPM to application for outstanding results
- Compact build reaches into corners and other tight spaces
- Ergonomic design only 3.3 lbs. with a small grip diameter, for user comfort
- Rugged construction for robust durability and minimal tool vibration
- LED light for illumination in dark work areas
