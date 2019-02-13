Charles Tyrwhitt’s Clearance Event takes up to 50% off with deals from $8

The Charles Tyrwhitt Clerance Event offers shirts from $29, accessories from $8 and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary per order. The Navy and White Striped Polo Shirt is on sale for $30, which is down from its original rate of $55. This shirt is timeless and can be worn with jeans, shorts or khakis alike. If you’re looking for a dressier option, the Non-Iron Sky Gingham Poplin Shirt is a polished style and it’s on sale for $40. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $55. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Navy and White Striped Polo Shirt $30 (Orig. $55)
- Non-Iron Sky Gingham Poplin Shirt $40 (Orig. $110)
- Sky Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater $49 (Orig. $69)
- Slim Fit Business Casual Shirt $40 (Orig. $110)
- Navy and Pink Micro Dash Socks $8 (Orig. $12)
- Green Silk Paisley Classic Tie $25 (Orig. $49)
- …and even more deals…
