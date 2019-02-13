Clarks revamps your footwear with 20% off over 200 new styles + free shipping

Clarks takes 20% off over 200 new styles with code TAKE20 at checkout. Select UPS Surepost to receive free standard delivery. The men’s Grafton Loafers are a standout from this sale and they’re $72, which is down from their original rate of rate of $90. These loafers will give you a polished look no matter the occasion. You can find them in black or brown and their slip-on design is very convenient.

The most notable deals for men include:

If you’re looking for a transitional shoe that you can wear now and into spring the women’s Demi Booties are a great option. Originally priced at $140, during the sale you can find them marked down to $80. Style these booties with dresses for spring, jeans, leggings and more.

The most notable deals for women include: