Clarks revamps your footwear with 20% off over 200 new styles + free shipping

Clarks takes 20% off over 200 new styles with code TAKE20 at checkout. Select UPS Surepost to receive free standard delivery. The men’s Grafton Loafers are a standout from this sale and they’re $72, which is down from their original rate of rate of $90. These loafers will give you a polished look no matter the occasion. You can find them in black or brown and their slip-on design is very convenient.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Tri Native Sneaker $88 (Orig. $110)
- Dezmin Plain Oxford $92 (Orig. $115)
- Tilden Top Boots $80 (Orig. $115)
- Grafton Loafers $72 (Orig. $90)
- Step Beat Dune Flip Flops $56 (Orig. $70)
If you’re looking for a transitional shoe that you can wear now and into spring the women’s Demi Booties are a great option. Originally priced at $140, during the sale you can find them marked down to $80. Style these booties with dresses for spring, jeans, leggings and more.
The most notable deals for women include:
- Grace Lily Flats $76 (Orig. $95)
- Step Glow Lite Boat Shoes $72 (Orig. $90)
- Privo Flux Navy Sneaker $116 (Orig. $145)
- Demi Booties $80 (Orig. $140)
- Marie Pearl Sneakers $72 (Orig. $90)
PUMA's Flash Sale offers an additional 25% off select sneakers including top collaborations https://t.co/rZl3sxO9Qy by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/vJQeD1GZp6
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 13, 2019