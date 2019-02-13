Dockers VIP Sale offers 40% off sitewide with steals from $13 + free shipping

Dockers is updating your wardrobe with 40% off sitewide and free delivery on all orders. Just use promo code WINWIN at checkout. The men’s Smart 360 Tech Pants are infused with stretch for added comfort and are on sale for $40. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $66. This style comes in three color options and has a zipped pocket for storage. These pants also feature a modern straight fit that can be paired with boots and dress shoes alike. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include: