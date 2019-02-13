Start your car up to 20 times & power your phone w/ this portable jump starter: $26 (Reg. $60)

- Feb. 13th 2019 3:47 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 600A/37Wh Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $25.79 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use code TK7FGUVV at checkout. Regularly $60, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This jump starter can get your car going around 20 times before it needs a recharge. Plus, if your vehicle’s battery doesn’t die, it can act as a portable power station for your iPhone or iPad, giving you precious extra life on your device in case of an emergency. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Not looking for a car jump starter? We have several portable battery choices for you in our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup. Plus, there are plenty of other choices like cables and more to pick from.

GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter features:

GOOLOO use high-rate Lithium ion polymer battery cell, it can jump start your vehicle (up to 5.0L Gas or 3.0L diesel or Motorcycle , RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, lawnmower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , oil boat, yachting, etc) up to 20 times with 600 amps of peak current and heavy duty jumper cable.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
GOOLOO

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide