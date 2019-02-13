Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree Lighting Cable Two-Pack $11 Prime shipped, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of its 90-Degree 3.3-ft Lightning Cables for $10.89 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 229YIPFH at checkout. That knocks $4 off the going rate, is $2 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen. These Lightning cables stand out from your typical design with a 90-degree connector that makes using your device while charging more convenient. It’s also not as stressful on the cable, resulting in less fraying. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 740 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Aukey 26500mAh Power Bank: $16 (Reg. $63) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 79DRPXS6
- iClever BoostCube 24W Dual USB Wall Charger: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Aukey Lite 10W Qi Charger: $11 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ code AUKEY10W
- Insignia Wall Tap 3-Port USB Wall Charger: $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- w/ in-store pickup
- Aukey 20000mAh Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $44) | Amazon
- w/ code FZFKTIGS
- Lexar JumpDrive 128GB microUSB Flash Drive: $20 (Reg. $35) | Adorama
- Aukey 6-ft. Lightning Cable: $5 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey 10000mAh Power Bank: $12 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- w/ code USIPNTS2
Deals still live from yesterday:
- AmazonBasics 48W 4-Port USB Car Charger: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- AmazonBasics 24W Dual-Port USB Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- AmazonBasics One-Port USB Wall Charger 2-Pack: $9 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Motion B Bluetooth Speaker: $25 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
The braided nylon cable jacket and zinc alloy connectors enhance resistance to wear & tear. The 90° angled connectors allow you to use your device comfortably while it’s charging. They also reduce stress and strain on the cable. The AUKEY 3.3-foot Lightning cable conveniently connects for power & data. Charge your iPhone or iPad and transfer photos, videos, music, and documents to your computer at up to 480Mbps. Use one cable at home and keep another cable in your office for top-up charging.