Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree Lighting Cable Two-Pack $11 Prime shipped, more

- Feb. 13th 2019 10:17 am ET

Best of 9to5Toys Feature
0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of its 90-Degree 3.3-ft Lightning Cables for $10.89 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 229YIPFH at checkout. That knocks $4 off the going rate, is $2 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen. These Lightning cables stand out from your typical design with a 90-degree connector that makes using your device while charging more convenient. It’s also not as stressful on the cable, resulting in less fraying. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 740 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Aukey 26500mAh Power Bank: $16 (Reg. $63) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 79DRPXS6 
  • iClever BoostCube 24W Dual USB Wall Charger: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon 
  • Aukey Lite 10W Qi Charger: $11 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEY10W
  • Insignia Wall Tap 3-Port USB Wall Charger: $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
    • w/ in-store pickup
  • Aukey 20000mAh Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $44) | Amazon
    • w/ code FZFKTIGS
  • Lexar JumpDrive 128GB microUSB Flash Drive: $20 (Reg. $35) | Adorama
  • Aukey 6-ft. Lightning Cable: $5 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Aukey 10000mAh Power Bank: $12 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
    • w/ code USIPNTS2

Deals still live from yesterday:

The braided nylon cable jacket and zinc alloy connectors enhance resistance to wear & tear. The 90° angled connectors allow you to use your device comfortably while it’s charging. They also reduce stress and strain on the cable. The AUKEY 3.3-foot Lightning cable conveniently connects for power & data. Charge your iPhone or iPad and transfer photos, videos, music, and documents to your computer at up to 480Mbps. Use one cable at home and keep another cable in your office for top-up charging.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go