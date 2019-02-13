Dress your little one in Hanes Ultimate Baby Apparel from $7 Prime shipped (up to 30% off)

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 30% off Hanes Ultimate Baby Clothing. Prices start at $6.75. Receive free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. We like the Zippin Zip Pant with Bodysuit and Fleece Hoodie in several styles for $13.49. That’s down from its regular $19 price tag and the lowest we could find for this style. Zippered pants make changing baby much easier, and the hooded fleece is a nice touch for when it’s especially chilly. Ratings are light on this and most of the other items available, but Hanes is a well-known brand. You can shop the rest of the sale here.
Meanwhile, if you’re in the market for a baby swing, check out this deal on the 4moms rockaRoo Compact Baby Swing for $128. Regularly $160, it’s one-third the size of most other models on the market.
Hanes Ultimate Baby Zippin Zip Pant with Bodysuit and Fleece:
- Bodysuit: 60% Cotton, 37% Polyester, 3% Spandex; 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester
- Zipper makes changing baby easier and our protective zipper panel and pocket keeps zipper away from baby’s skin
- 4-way stretch ensures a perfect fit
- Super soft, flexible fabric moves with baby