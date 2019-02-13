Upgrade your office w/ an L-shaped Desk made of glass and steel for $71 (Reg. $85+)

- Feb. 13th 2019 12:36 pm ET

$71
0

EPFamily Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the SHW Vista Corner L-shaped Desk for $71.29 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $10. This desk’s form-factor makes it easy to reach anything on it by simply swiveling your chair. A steel frame and glass top provide a modern look and sturdy feel. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Have a pair of headphones? Show them off on your new desk with a Qi Charging Stand for $15. Not only does this allow you to keep your headphones in an easy-to-reach spot, it also makes it a cinch to charge Qi-compatible devices using the wireless charging base.

SHW Vista Corner L-shaped Desk features:

  • L-shaped 3 piece corner computer desk saves space in home office, dorm room
  • Material: steel frame, powder coated finish, tempered safety glass
  • Assembly required, step by step instruction and hardwares included
  • Measures 51″ W x 19″ D x 28.5 ” H (51″ overall depth)
$71

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
mac accessories SHW

About the Author