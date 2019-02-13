LG’s Gram 13.3-inch Ultrabook weighs 2.1 lbs & packs a quad-core processor: $869 (Reg. $1,200)

BuyDig offers the LG Gram 13.3-inch Ultrabook with 1.8GHz i7/8GB/256GB for $869 shipped when you use code 14LITE at checkout. For comparison, LG charges $1,200 direct and Amazon has it listed for $1,145 right now. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. The LG Gram 13.3-inch Ultrabook comes in at a staggeringly light 2.1 pounds, making it the perfect class companion as it won’t add tons of weight to your backpack. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Amazon. Head below for more computer deals.
Don’t forget about Dell’s G5 Gaming Laptop from $750 (Reg. $900+). Though the LG Gram is a lightweight powerhouse, it’s not really designed for gaming like Dell’s G5 model is. The G5 will be more heavy and bulkier, however, so the extra power does come with a tradeoff.
LG Gram 13.3-inch Ultrabook features:
The ultra-lightweight 13Z980 LG gram laptop with 13.3” touch display combines consummate portability and uncompromising performance with up to 18 hours of battery life. The compact metal alloy body is both lightweight and durable, while its 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor plus 8GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM assure blazing speed. This LG gram has a 256GB solid state drive and a host of connectivity options included USB 3.0 Type-C.