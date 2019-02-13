LG’s Gram 13.3-inch Ultrabook weighs 2.1 lbs & packs a quad-core processor: $869 (Reg. $1,200)

BuyDig offers the LG Gram 13.3-inch Ultrabook with 1.8GHz i7/8GB/256GB for $869 shipped when you use code 14LITE at checkout. For comparison, LG charges $1,200 direct and Amazon has it listed for $1,145 right now. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. The LG Gram 13.3-inch Ultrabook comes in at a staggeringly light 2.1 pounds, making it the perfect class companion as it won’t add tons of weight to your backpack. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Amazon. Head below for more computer deals.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about Dell’s G5 Gaming Laptop from $750 (Reg. $900+). Though the LG Gram is a lightweight powerhouse, it’s not really designed for gaming like Dell’s G5 model is. The G5 will be more heavy and bulkier, however, so the extra power does come with a tradeoff.

LG Gram 13.3-inch Ultrabook features: