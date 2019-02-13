Take the pain & strain out of breathing w/ Pure Enrichment’s 1-Gallon Humidifier: $36 (Reg. $60)

SKUniverse (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Pure Enrichment MistAire XL 1-Gallon Humidifier for $35.99 shipped when coupon code MA9H6EVB has been applied during checkout. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Now that we’re in the dead of winter, it’s time to grab a humidifier for your space. Add some moisture to the air and breathe easier when you grab this humidifier for your bedroom or office. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
It makes sense when you think about it, but it’s easy to forget that humid areas can be bacteria traps. Use some of your savings on PureGuardian’s $9 Antimicrobial Humidifier Treatment to keep grossness at bay for up to 90 days.
Pure Enrichment Humidifier features:
- LONG-LASTING RELIEF: Ultrasonic cool mist technology safely moisturizes the air for 10 to 24 hours of continuous operation (depending on mist control setting) so you can breathe easily and get more restful sleep
- 1 GALLON WATER TANK: Large tank and powerful steam output provides ideal coverage for large bedrooms, offices, and other rooms up to 500 square feet