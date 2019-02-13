If you have a gamer in your life, chances are they own just about everything you can think of. It’s sometimes hard to shop for us gamers, as we generally already have our favorite headset, controller, and charging station. Plus, unless a new game just released, they likely have it. For those who already have it all, we’ve found some unique gamer gift ideas from just $10 at Etsy that are sure to make anyone happy.

Nomad Base Station

Unique gift idea for Nintendo Switch gamers

If your Nintendo Switch gamer already has charging docks, stands, and more as we outlined in our favorite Switch accessories guide, then these are perfect for them.

I always opt for a digital game download over physical media these days. That is, except for my Switch. When purchasing Switch games, there’s just something satisfying about having the physical cartridge when I’m ready to play my game. Maybe it’s the nostalgia from my all-time favorite console, the Nintendo 64, or maybe it’s just because I don’t have to worry about über long download times and having to use a microSD card for storage when getting a new game. Who knows, but either way, storing Nintendo Switch games is never really “easy” as they’re on the smaller side of things.

This Nintendo Switch Cartridge Case holds 60 games and is perfect for the gamer who already has everything. There are multiple styles available to purchase, all resembling Switch Joy-Cons and folding open to reveal your gaming library. It’s $20 shipped at Etsy and would make a great gift idea for the Nintendo Switch gamer in your life.

There’s also the Nintendo Console Coaster 8-pack, which starts at $20 on Etsy as well. This is a great way to showcase your fandom with something that everyone needs, a great coaster. You can choose from unfinished to epoxy, wood stain, and more to give these unique coasters a great look.

Unique gift idea for Xbox One gamers

We already covered our top 5 Xbox One accessories a while back with things like chargers, controllers, and more. This next item is for the gamer in you life who already has all of those things.

You can get a print made from a combination of words that form together to make an outline of an Xbox One controller. The Etsy seller offers the option of getting your own downloadable file to print yourself or they will ship you a pre-printed poster in the size of your choosing. Plus, you can customize your print with up to 30 personalized words, games, phrases and up to 4 color accents. The prices start at $20 and go up to $60, depending on the size you choose at checkout.

Unique gift idea for PlayStation 4 gamers

If you’re looking for the normal controllers and similar accessories, we’ve got your back with our favorite PlayStation 4 accessories from $17. For a more unique take, this LED night light is designed like a PlayStation 4 controller and can be customized to become the perfect gift. It’s $35 on Etsy, and the seller allows you to add your own words or phrases to make this night light your own. It’s perfect for a game room or home office and gives just the right amount of light off to illuminate your way to the door after a lengthy Fortnite or Call of Duty session.

Unique gift idea for every gamer

Regardless of what console your gamer plays, they’d all enjoy this retro-inspired T-Shirt. It features gaming controllers from every era and would be a welcomed addition to any closet. You can pick it up from $10 at Etsy in a variety of sizes and it’d be a great gift for a birthday or random game launch alike.