The Yost 4.5″ Pipe and Bench Vise is down to $55 for today only (Reg. up to $77), more

For today only, Woot is offering the Yost 4.5-inch Utility Combination Pipe and Bench Vise for $54.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Outside of some end-of-year sales in 2018, this model regularly fetches between $65 and $77 on Amazon. It currently goes for $76 at Home Depot and is at the lowest price we can find. It features a 4.5-inch nominal jaw width with a up to 2-inch diameter pipe capacity. You’ll also find rubber washers to prevent sliding and a 360-degree swivel base. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
If you need a larger option, Woot also has the 5-inch model on sale for $59.99 Prime shipped. This one dropped to $55 or so for the holidays but is regularly between $75 and $90.
Speaking of tool deals, we have Bosch’s Oscillating Saw MultiTool Kit for $169 shipped (Save $30, All-time low).
Yost 4.5-inch Utility Pipe and Bench Vise:
- 30,000 PSI Cast Grey Iron with Steel U Channel Bar
- 360° Swivel Base with (2) Lockdowns
- Replaceable Hardened Steel Serrated (Top) Jaws
- Permanent Serrated Pipe Jaws
- Large Pipe Jaw Capacity
- Large Anvil Work Surface
- No Pinch Main Screw Handle