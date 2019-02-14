Grow veggies using an iPhone w/ AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite for $100 (50% off), more

Today only, Home Depot is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Wi-Fi in Stainless Steel for $99.97 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we have tracked. If you’ve ever wanted to take a stab at growing plants of your own, this kit makes it easy to cultivate herbs, vegetables, flowers, and more. Wi-Fi connectivity lets you check-up and manage it directly from your smartphone. Although the review count for this specific option is still developing, AeroGardens are well-rated at Amazon.

We also spotted the AeroGarden Bounty Wi-Fi with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $199.97 shipped at Home Depot. Regularly $230 at Amazon, today’s deal offers a respectable savings and is the best price we can find right now. This option includes pre-seeded pods to make starting your adventure that much easier.

