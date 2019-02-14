Use Amazon’s $40 off promo to equip your smart home w/ two Echo Dots for $60 shipped

Amazon is offering a two-pack of its 3rd Generation Echo Dots for $59.98 shipped. Note: Discount will appear at final checkout. These are currently back-ordered with expected ship dates that are 2-3 weeks out. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked since the BOGO holiday promotion ended. Amazon’s latest Echo Dot sports multi-room audio capabilities, easy control of smart lighting and much more. I have fifteen of these throughout my home and have written about my favorite accessories, tips and tricks, and the Alexa-compatible lighting gear in my home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Built-in cable management and easy wall mounting make a 2-pack of Dot Genies at $14 an obvious add-on. I own one of these for every single one of my Echo Dots. Their minimalistic design prevents microphones and sound quality from being negatively impacted.
Echo Dot features:
- Echo Dot is our most popular voice-controlled speaker, now with improved sound and a new design.
- Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
- Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and others through the improved speaker for richer and louder sound.
- Call and message almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.
- Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.
- Can hear you from across the room. And with compatible Echo devices in different rooms, you can fill your whole home with music.
- Pair with a second Echo Dot (3rd gen) for stereo sound, or connect to your own speakers over Bluetooth or with a 3.5 mm audio cable.
- Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, find TV shows, and more with compatible connected devices.