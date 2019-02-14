Bring home Anker’s Alexa-enabled RoboVac 11c for $200 shipped (Reg. $250), more from $299

- Feb. 14th 2019 1:11 pm ET

0

EufyHome (an Anker-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its RoboVac 11c Pet Wi-Fi-enabled Robotic Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. Also available at Home Depot and Walmart. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. With an up to 100-minute runtime, Anker’s robotic vacuum works with your smartphone as well as Alexa for hands-free cleaning. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 50% of shoppers. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Samsung POWERbot R7040 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $299 shipped as part of Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day. Normally selling for $349, today’s offer comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in months. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from 370 customers.

Anker Eufy RoboVac 11c features:

  • Dynamic Power: BoostIQ™ technology automatically increases suction power for surfaces which are traditionally hard to clean.
  • Extraordinary Endurance: The high-capacity Li-ion battery powers constant, strong suction for up to 100 minutes*. Recharges automatically.
  • Triple-Cleaning Action: Two side brushes, a wide rolling brush and powerful suction work in together to rid floors of fur, dirt, and dust.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go