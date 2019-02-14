Learn to code w/ Anki’s Cozmo Collector’s Edition Robot: $89 (Refurb, Orig. $180)

Focus Camera is offering the Anki Cozmo Collector’s Edition Toy Coding Robot for $89 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Also available in the standard model for the same price. Originally $180, this beats our last mention by $10 and is the best available. For comparison, Amazon currently has it for $159 in new condition. This coding robot is great for teaching your kids about technology and having fun at the same time. Enjoy a 90-day warranty with purchase. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly robot, check out the Sphero Mini for $45 shipped at Amazon. Though it’s not as extensive in the coding department as the above Anki, it’s a great beginning point for those who want to play with robots but not break the bank.

Anki Cozmo Toy Coding Robot features:

Cozmo is a real-life robot like you’ve only seen in the movies and he’s ready to be your loyal sidekick

Challenge Cozmo to games or use Explorer Mode to see things from his perspective

With a beginner-friendly interface, Cozmo is the perfect educational robot for kids and adults to learn to creatively code