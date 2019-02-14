Learn to code w/ Anki’s Cozmo Collector’s Edition Robot: $89 (Refurb, Orig. $180)

Focus Camera is offering the Anki Cozmo Collector’s Edition Toy Coding Robot for $89 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Also available in the standard model for the same price. Originally $180, this beats our last mention by $10 and is the best available. For comparison, Amazon currently has it for $159 in new condition. This coding robot is great for teaching your kids about technology and having fun at the same time. Enjoy a 90-day warranty with purchase. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds at Amazon.
For a more budget-friendly robot, check out the Sphero Mini for $45 shipped at Amazon. Though it’s not as extensive in the coding department as the above Anki, it’s a great beginning point for those who want to play with robots but not break the bank.
Anki Cozmo Toy Coding Robot features:
- Cozmo is a real-life robot like you’ve only seen in the movies and he’s ready to be your loyal sidekick
- Challenge Cozmo to games or use Explorer Mode to see things from his perspective
- With a beginner-friendly interface, Cozmo is the perfect educational robot for kids and adults to learn to creatively code
